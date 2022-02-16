Double shooting: 15-year-old, adult shot outside store in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A teenage boy and an adult woman were shot in northeast Houston Wednesday afternoon, according to Houston police.
Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department says a 15-year-old and a woman were both standing outside of a convenience store in the 8800 block of Denton Street.
According to Crowson, the 15-year-old was grazed on the side of his face and the woman was shot in her back.
He says the shooting began when a car drove up to the victims and someone inside began firing a lot of shots.
Officials say the two victims are expected to survive.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
