68º

LIVE

Local News

Double shooting: 15-year-old, adult shot outside store in NE Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Double shooting
(WJXT)

HOUSTON – A teenage boy and an adult woman were shot in northeast Houston Wednesday afternoon, according to Houston police.

Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department says a 15-year-old and a woman were both standing outside of a convenience store in the 8800 block of Denton Street.

According to Crowson, the 15-year-old was grazed on the side of his face and the woman was shot in her back.

He says the shooting began when a car drove up to the victims and someone inside began firing a lot of shots.

Officials say the two victims are expected to survive.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.