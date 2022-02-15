Vandals cut neighborhood’s AT&T cables near Hardy Tollway, Parker Road

HOUSTON – From his phone to his computer, Craig Haltiwanger can’t get a connection.

“No internet whatsoever,” he said. “Wednesday 11:30 the internet suddenly went out.”

He tried to troubleshoot the problem.

“AT&T’s app told me they would have to send a technician out,” Haltiwanger recalled.

Then Craig said the app sent him another message.

“I got a message that we no longer needed a technician that they had found the problem and they’re working on it to correct the issue and it would be done by 3 p.m. the next afternoon,” he said.

A day later -- still no connection. He put in another request for a technician but Craig said he also couldn’t fix the problem, but the technician did find out that criminals were behind the issue.

“The technician walked the road and found someone had cut out about a 12-foot length of AT&T’s wiring for the copper to sell,” Haltiwanger said.

Leaving AT&T customers along 9700 block of Aldine Westfield Road disconnected and disappointed.

“It’s already Monday and so far I still don’t have internet,” Sandra Coronado said.

Coronado works from home, she said it’s hurting her business.

“They were sending me emails,” she said. “I’m here trying to reach you and I’m trying to explain to the builders my internet is not ... so I have to be using my cellphone to be calling them.”

We reached out to AT&T and shortly after a crew showed up and began working on the cables.

A spokesperson sent us the following statement:

Repeated copper thefts have recently impacted our wireline network in neighborhoods near the Hardy Tollway and Parker Road. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service. Additional information: We are working with local law enforcement, who is investigating to find those responsible.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, so we encourage anyone with information to call local law enforcement or AT&T Asset Protection at 800-807-4205.

For billing assistance or service concerns, customers can contact us at 800-288-2020.