Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor submits letter of resignation

SANTA FE, Texas – Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor has submitted a letter of resignation Monday night.

The resignation letter was submitted to Mayor-Pro Tem and the city’s council.

The letter stated the following:

“I am writing this letter to officially resign as Mayor of Santa Fe. Please accept my resignation as of 10 p.m. on February 14, 2022. It has been a pleasure working with you all.

Thank you for the support and your dedication to the city, community, and citizens.”

The reasons for his resignation have not been released.

Tabor has been in the headlines previously in 2021 after making a controversial Facebook post about the deadly Santa Fe high school shooting. Tabor claims he was binge drinking at a Louisiana casino when he posted who the primary target was in the mass shooting.

Ten people were killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting and 13 others were injured. The shooting took place in May 2018, shortly after Tabor was elected mayor.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Pittman will immediately take on all mayoral responsibilities for the city.