HOUSTON – A person was shot after gunfire was exchanged between two vehicle in north Houston, according to Houston police.

The shooting was reported at 7:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Airline Drive.

Police said the two vehicles, while driving down Airline, were shooting at each other. A man was shot in the arm and taken to an area hospital.

It is unknown if any arrests were made.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.