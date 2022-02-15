‘He went inside by himself’: Citizens raise concerns over Galena Park Fire Department staffing

HOUSTON – Plywood now shutters a Galena Park home on Graham Drive after last week’s fire tore through the Galena Park home. When fire crews arrived, there was only one firefighter certified to go inside and search for victims.

“He went inside by himself, to my knowledge conditions got very bad, very quickly. Whenever someone’s property is on the line, when someone’s life is on the line, that is what we are there for and he did his job and it’s time for other people to do theirs and make sure we can go in as a team,” said former Galena Park Fire Captain, Heath Meredith.

Meredith said working conditions for firefighters have deteriorated over the last two years.

“What I can tell you for a fact is the water fire hydrant system in the city of Galena Park is a serious problem,” Meredith said.

But the fire chief said they are adequately staffed for a city of 11,000 people and they have fixed many, many issues.

“We’ve made numerous improvements over the past three years as chief purchasing new equipment, making sure we have the appropriate staffing levels. The city is working very diligently to improve the water system, the sewer system, the streets, it’s a journey, it’s a marathon,” said Galena Park Fire Chief, Tom Ehlers.

Councilwoman Maricela Serna, who is also running for Mayor, said she too is worried for Galena Park fire crews.

“I’m very concerned. People keep calling asking what are we going to do? I’m not blaming the fire department, I think they He went inside by himself help, enough funding, to do their work correctly,” said City Public Works Commissioner and Councilwoman, Maricela Serna.

“People here are family to me and I take this very seriously the fire department here. Our goal is to provide citizens with the best care and fire protection services they can get,” Fire Chief Ehlers said.

The chief welcomes anyone who has questions or concerns to come to a city council meeting and be heard.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night.