Video shows suspect jumping out vehicle, stealing envelope full of cash from man

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for a man who stole an envelope of cash from another man in the Chinatown area in January.

Police said it happened on Jan. 5 in the 9600 block of Bellaire Boulevard near Clarewood Drive in southwest Houston.

At around 12:15 p.m., surveillance video captured the victim leaving his white-colored SUV while a dark-gray Hyundai Sonata pulled in reverse and parked next to the white SUV.

As the man closed the door, police said he had a sudden feeling that someone stood behind him.

In a split second, a man wearing a bright yellow safety vest popped out of the rear driver seat of the Hyundai and snatched an envelope full of cash from the other man, surveillance video showed.

The victim told police he believed he was watched and followed.

Police said they are looking for a man aged 20-30 years old, measured 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 9, and weighed 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright yellow safety vest and black pants.

Police believe the four-door Hyundai Sonata has a stolen license plate.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.