NOW HIRING: Typhoon Texas looking to fill 1,000 jobs for 2022 summer season

HOUSTON – Know someone who may need a job for the summer? Typhoon Texas is now hiring.

One of Houston’s popular waterparks located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Road near Katy Mills Mall is hiring 1,000 part-time employees for this summer, according to a news release sent on Monday.

Available positions include lifeguards, food service, front gate attendants, in-park entertainment, maintenance and more.

Those who are interested in applying can submit an application on their website.

Typhoon Texas is also offering free admission on days off, and complimentary friends and family passes as added benefits for new hires.

The waterpark will open for the 2022 season beginning weekends on April 16, and daily starting Memorial Day weekend. Season passes and tickets are on sale.

To view available positions, click here.