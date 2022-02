Harris County Sheriff's deputies investigate after woman's body found at home in the 3400 block of Boxelder Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a west Harris County home Monday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on Twitter that the discovery was made while deputies were conducting a welfare check in the 3400 block of Boxelder Drive near Addicks-Clodine.

The body appeared to be found with “possible signs of trauma,” according to deputies.

No further details were immediately available.