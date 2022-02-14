Coast Guard assists 5 aboard fishing vessel 190 miles offshore Galveston

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Coast Guard assisted five crew members aboard a 43-foot fishing vessel offshore Galveston, Texas on Sunday.

At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a phone call from the crew of fishing vessel Lucky Dog reporting they had no power or propulsion and were adrift approximately 190 miles off Galveston.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in Pascagoula, Mississippi, launched to assist. The Poroo crew arrived on scene, brought the five fishermen aboard and began towing the vessel inland.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders assumed oversight of the tow when the Poroo crew entered the sector’s area of responsibility.

While conducting the tow, the Poroo’s tow line separated, which resulted in a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launching and taking over the tow.

Ad

Upon nearing the shore, the RB–M crew transferred the Lucky Dog to Seatow personnel, who finished towing the vessel to Port Aransas Marina.

“Thanks to the coordination and quick response between Coast Guard units, we were able to bring this fishing vessel to safety,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Derek Mazur, operations unit watchstander. “The hardworking Corpus Christi watchstanders, Coast Guard Station Port Aransas and Cutter Poroo crews did a fantastic job with this overnight tow.”