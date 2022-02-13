HCSO: Infant dies after multi-vehicle crash in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An infant is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving two sedans and a wrecker truck at a northwest Harris County intersection, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened in the 6600 block of Cunningham Road near West Little York Road Sunday afternoon.

Details of the crash, including the cause were not immediately available.

The infant was taken to an area hospital where they later died, according to a sergeant on scene.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that one of the sedans overturned in the crash.

No additional injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, please check back for details