Drivers, beware! 3 lanes of the SW Freeway closed near Beechnut until Tuesday

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Those headed down the Southwest Freeway this weekend are in for another Houston traffic woe.

According to Transtar officials, three main lanes of the highway starting at Bellaire Boulevard will be closed for the weekend.

It appears the closure has to do with construction on the roadway.

Those looking for a detour are advised to take the next available exit/entrance ramp and travel on the feeder road.

On Saturday morning, lengthy backups were reported on the highway as well as on the feeders.

The closure will last until Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.

