Vigil held for 27-year-old who was shot to death by HPD last week

HOUSTON – Family and friends gathered Friday night to remember a man who was shot to death by officers from the Houston Police Department.

A vigil was held in honor of Charion Lockett, who was killed at his home last Monday.

The family is angry and still in disbelief about what happened to their loved one.

They have questions about the investigation and say they want the truth and justice for Lockett.

“It’s still unreal that this happened. That it had to come to this,” Lockett’s cousin Jamila Thomas said.

Lockett was 27 years old and had a Bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University and a Master’s Degree from Lamar University. Thomas says her cousin was go-getter.

“He strives for excellence. He always pushed and motivated people. He was the light of our family,” she added.

The family says Lockett was no troublemaker. They say undercover officers ambushed him while they were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a bogus aggravated robbery charge.

The family says HPD’s story is not true and they want the officers to be held accountable.

“They should have did their job correctly and my cousin would still probably be here,” Brandi Simpson said.

His family and friends are focusing on the memories they made with Lockett and say they will get justice.

They’re asking the community to pray for his mother who says she lost her best friend.

“That’s all we can do right. We are trying to be strong for her,” Thomas said.

Lockett would have turned 28 next month.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave. HPD says they cannot comment on the ongoing investigation.