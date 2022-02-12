2 injured inside small aircraft found upside down on golf course in W. Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Deputies are responding to a scene where they say a small aircraft was found upside down on a golf course in west Harris County.

According to a tweet sent out by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the aircraft was found in the 18000 block of Clay Road Friday evening. A Google search shows the Pine Forest Country Club listed at that address.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were two people found inside of the damaged aircraft. They were both reportedly alive, but injured.

KPRC 2 Investigates has learned that the tail number on that aircraft is N201VZ, according DPS. According to the FAA, the aircraft is a single engine plane, Mooney M20J.

Officials say according to the latest flight records, the plane took off outside of San Antonio around 6:13 p.m. Friday evening. It was scheduled to land at the West Houston airport at 7:25 p.m.

Gonzalez said that the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast is leading the investigation.

