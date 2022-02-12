48º

Man found shot to death in SE Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Officers from the Houston Police Department are responding to the scene of a shooting where a man was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of the Gulf Freeway. A Google search of that address comes back to a shopping center on Houston’s southeast side.

HPD’s eastside officers were responding to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

