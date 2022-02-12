K9 helps nab fugitive wanted on 2 felony warrants in Harris County, Pct. 4 constables say

Kyle Smith was wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON – A fugitive wanted for outstanding warrants had a nasty run in with a K9 who helped nab the man, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Kyle Smith was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

On Thursday, constable deputies and the canine unit responded to a residence in the 11500 block of Loyola Drive after receiving information on Smith’s whereabouts.

It was not immediately known what happened next, but Smith’s mugshot photo shows him smiling, with what appears to be fresh scratches on his face.

Smith was booked into the Harris County Jail. As of this post, his bond had not yet been set.