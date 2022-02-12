Father, 2 children injured in crash caused by shooting in Fort Bend County, deputies say

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a crashed that stemmed from a shooting in Fresno.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A father was wounded and his two children were injured after their vehicle was shot by an unknown driver before crashing, deputies with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office said.

It happened in the 800 block of West Palm Street in Fresno, near Missouri City shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Deputies said the 29-year-old father was driving on West Palm Street with his two children, both 6 years old when a light-colored vehicle approached him in the opposite direction and started firing gunshots.

The father was struck several times and lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a ditch, according to deputies. Both children were not hit by the bullets.

The father was life-flighted to a hospital in the Medical Center area in stable condition.

Both of his children were also transported and treated for minor injuries, deputies said.

Deputies did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665 or Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.