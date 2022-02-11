Watch live: Harris County attorney speaks on lawsuit challenging controversial Texas’ voting bill, SB1.

HOUSTON – Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to give an update on the preliminary injunction hearing in lawsuit challenging Texas’ voting bill, Senate Bill 1.

Previous lawsuits claim that the legislation has violated federal laws, such as the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act, the American with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the First, 14th and 15th Amendments. Harris County officials have argued that SB 1 has created hurdles and restrictions that suppresses voters and limits public officials and organizations from helping voters.

The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. KPRC 2 plans to stream in the video player above.