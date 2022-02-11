73º

LIVE

Local News

Watch live: Harris County attorney speaks on lawsuit challenging controversial Texas’ voting bill, SB1.

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Harris County, SB 1, Senate Bill 1, Texas, Lawsuit, voting, elections

HOUSTON – Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to give an update on the preliminary injunction hearing in lawsuit challenging Texas’ voting bill, Senate Bill 1.

Previous lawsuits claim that the legislation has violated federal laws, such as the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act, the American with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the First, 14th and 15th Amendments. Harris County officials have argued that SB 1 has created hurdles and restrictions that suppresses voters and limits public officials and organizations from helping voters.

The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. KPRC 2 plans to stream in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email