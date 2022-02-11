Want to see ‘Hamilton?’ at Hobby Center? $10 tickets up for grabs in digital lottery beginning Friday

FILE - The Richard Rodgers Theatre, home of the musical "Hamilton," appears closed during Covid-19 lockdown in New York on May 13, 2020. Theaters for The Lion King, "Hamilton and Wicked are set to reopen on Tuesday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Want to see “Hamilton” at The Hobby Center, but don’t want to pay big bucks for a ticket?

You can win tickets for $10 in digital lottery. A limited number of $10 tickets will be available for every performance.

The lottery for the first show opens at 10 a.m. Friday Feb. 11 and will close at 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the following week’s performances.

Performances at The Hobby Center run from Feb. 22 through Mar. 20.

How to enter:

• Use the official app for “Hamilton,” now available for all iOS and Android devices.

• You can also click here to register.

• The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at noon the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

• Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between noon and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Once notified, winners will have one hour to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

• No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

• Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

• Only one entry per person, per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

• Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

• All times listed are in the local time zone.

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Good luck!