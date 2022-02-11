Recall alert: Serta recalling 800 ‘Perfect Sleeper’ mattresses due to fire risk, CSPC says

Houston – Serta is recalling about 800 Serta “Perfect Sleeper” mattresses because of a fire risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses.

The mattresses were sold in all sizes from twin up to California King between July 2021 through September 2021 at Aaron’s Furniture, Ashley Furniture, Macy’s and Sam’s Club stores nationwide and online at serta.com for between $500 and $1,000.

You need to check the white tag on the mattress to look for the model number to find out of it is included in the recall. You can see all of the model numbers here.

If you have one of these mattresses, stop using it immediately.

Ad

Consumers will receive a free replacement mattress, including free delivery and disposal of the recalled mattress.