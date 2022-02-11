Laura Hines-Pierce to carry on grandfather’s legacy as Co-CEO of Hines real estate firm

Hines, the global real estate firm, announced Thursday that Laura Hines-Pierce has been promoted to co-CEO of the real-estate firm.

Hines-Pierce has served as the firm’s senior managing director in the office of the CEO since 2020, and previously served as Hines’ transformation officer.

“Laura has brought tremendous innovation to the firm and has been instrumental in driving efficiency and creating value for our investors and clients. It’s an honor to have her join me as co-CEO,” said Jeff Hines, chairman and co-CEO of Hines. “Leading Hines during the real estate industry’s massive transformation takes strategic thinking, vision and empathetic leadership, which are qualities that Laura exemplifies. I’m looking forward to us continuing my father’s legacy of prioritizing quality, service and integrity together.”

“I’m proud to become co-CEO and continue the momentum we’re experiencing across the board at Hines,” said Hines-Pierce. “My father has been the catalyst for our global expansion and growth over the past three decades and I’m excited to partner with him at this pivotal moment for the firm. The pace of innovation in real estate is finally catching up with other industries; my primary focus has always been – and continues to be – positioning Hines at the forefront of those changes.”

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 255 cities in 27 countries.

WATCH KPRC 2 anchor Keith Garvin’s FULL one-on-one interview with Laura and her father, Jeff.