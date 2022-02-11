‘Bushy eyebrows are in’: Local spa says ‘brow lamination’ rising in popularity amid social media trend

HOUSTON – You’ve seen it on Instagram and TikTok, and beauty experts say it’s the newest and fastest way to beautiful eyebrows.

It’s called “brow lamination,” and Organic Spa Houston, located near Rice Village says it’s one of their most requested services.

‘It’s a secret to the models who want the fluffy, the fuller, perfectly browed style with minimal effort,” said Kylee Gomez-Mira, owner and head Aesthetician of Organic Spa Houston.

You can see the difference in before-and-after photos -- thin and wayward brows are transformed in one 45-minute session.

Longtime client Madison Mohnkern said this makes the morning routine a breeze.

“It’s just so easy to wake up in the morning and just have them be full and natural and bushy,” she said. “That’s what’s in right now. Instagram, TikTok, bushy brows are in. So waking up with them is really nice.”

Results last from six to eight weeks.

Gomez-Mira said treatment redirects the hair growth to stand straight up versus downward, framing your face. She added that it cuts down on time spent getting ready in the morning.

Ad

A 45-minute treatment starts at $105.

You can find more information on brow lamination here.