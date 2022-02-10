WATCH: Video shows man counting cash outside City Gear before loading up on clothes, other items at gunpoint

A suspect is seen on surveillance video robbing a City Gear in the 10800 block of Beechnut Street near Wilcrest Drive on Jan. 18, according to HPD.

HOUSTON – Houston police are on the lookout for a man who stole clothes and other items, having some of them bagged it appears, while robbing a southwest Houston clothing store.

Police said it happened on Jan. 18 at a City Gear in the 10800 block of Beechnut Street near Wilcrest Drive.

The incident was all captured on surveillance video.

The video first shows the man standing outside the store and counting money that was in his pocket, but instead of purchasing his items with the cash, he pulled out a gun.

According to HPD, around 1:30 p.m., the armed man walked up to the counter and told the clerk not to move.

The man was then seen grabbing several bags filled with merchandise from behind the counter. Before running off, police said he grabbed an extra shirt from the rack.

According to police, the man is between 21 and 28 years old, and measured 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing glasses, a gray beanie, and black Nike slides.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

