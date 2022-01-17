City Gear manager murdered on the job remembered as loving father

HOUSTON – Homicide detectives from the Houston Police Department said the situation that unfolded on Houston’s southwest side quickly turned into a murder investigation.

As they work to locate those responsible, the victim’s best friend tells KPRC 2 he too is hoping for answers.

“I’m devastated,” said Ryan Robinson. “That’s my best friend.”

Robinson is speaking about the 34-year-old father of two, Ezenna Ukuchukwu, who he identified as the man police say was gunned down at a City Gear clothing store in the 1100 block of Fondren.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Robinson says Ukuchukwu had recently been promoted to manager.

”He didn’t deserve this,” Robinson said. HPD released photos of the male suspects.

One was seen wearing a beige hoodie, and the other a black hoodie with an image of the character Naruto on the back.

Investigators say the duo tried to shoplift, and after a confrontation with the manager, walked to a silver 4-door sedan parked outside.

Ad

They say one of them pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds.

”I just saw a lot of lights, the whole parking lot was filled from here to there with police cars, a couple of ambulances, the crime scene van,” said Paula Henry who works nearby.

Investigators say the manager was struck several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

”I cried all night,” Robinson said. “You see me? I’m out here by myself, trying to find out what’s going on because nobody would tell me.”

.Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS