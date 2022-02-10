Senate passes bill ending forced arbitration in sexual misconduct cases

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2021, photo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public. Gillibrand, who pushed the legislation and has been vocal in the Senate about curbing sexual harassment and assault, said the measure is long overdue, having first been introduced in 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File)

(Patrick Semansky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)