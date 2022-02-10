67º

Senate passes bill ending forced arbitration in sexual misconduct cases

The legislation would apply to an estimated 60 million workers in the U.S.

Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC NEWS

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2021, photo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public. Gillibrand, who pushed the legislation and has been vocal in the Senate about curbing sexual harassment and assault, said the measure is long overdue, having first been introduced in 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File) (Patrick Semansky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTONThe Senate passed legislation Thursday that would end forced arbitration for workers who are victims of sexual assault and harassment, one of the most significant changes to employment law in years.

The measure passed unanimously by a voice vote after garnering overwhelming bipartisan support in the House earlier this week. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Under the legislation, employers would be prohibited from forcing workers to settle sexual misconduct claims in closed-door arbitration venues that often favor alleged perpetrators. Employees instead would be able to file suit in court with their own legal representation.

