‘An exceptional young woman,’: Seabrook man’s daughter to compete in Winter Olympics

Seabrook, Texas – A father from the Houston-area will be up early to watch his daughter take part in the Winter Olympics.

Mark Caldwell’s daughter Ashley Caldwell is set to compete in freestyle skiing aerials.

“We’re extremely proud of her,” said Mark, who lives in Seabrook. “We’re proud of all our children but she’s an exceptional young woman both at school and sport.”

The proud dad shared with KPRC 2 some memories from his daughter’s athletic career.

“The Olympics is such a rare thing,” Mark said. “I mean, you win just by going but that’s not what’s top of mind for her.”

The 2022 games in Beijing will be Ashley’s fourth Olympic games and possibly her last, according to her father.

“What’s odd this time is I’m watching it on TV and all the past three Olympics, we’ve actually been there to support her and watch her in person,” Mark said, noting the restrictions on spectators this time around.

He shared a special message with his daughter ahead of the events.

“I told her I loved her, and we expect that she’ll do the best that she can possibly do and for her to enjoy the moment,” Mark said.

The first event is the team competition scheduled for Thursday and then qualifying for the individual competition begins on Sunday.