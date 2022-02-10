Gas leak prompts evacuations at Rice University, officials confirm

Rice University among 16 universities facing lawsuit over financial aid

HOUSTON – A reported gas leak at Rice University has prompted the evacuation of several buildings on the northeast side of campus, according to the University’s director of national media relations, Jeff Falk.

The gas leak occurred near Duncan College and the new NSEB building, according to a Rice University Alert tweet.

All occupants of Duncan Hall are now asked to move outside of the building toward the inner loop.@RiceUniversity — Rice Crisis Management (@RiceAlert) February 10, 2022

Several buildings in the area have since been asked to evacuate.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more information.