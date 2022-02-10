70º

Gas leak prompts evacuations at Rice University, officials confirm

HOUSTON – A reported gas leak at Rice University has prompted the evacuation of several buildings on the northeast side of campus, according to the University’s director of national media relations, Jeff Falk.

The gas leak occurred near Duncan College and the new NSEB building, according to a Rice University Alert tweet.

Several buildings in the area have since been asked to evacuate.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more information.

