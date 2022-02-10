62º

Bob Saget’s family says he died of head trauma

The “Full House” actor and comedian was found dead in a Florida hotel room in January.

Bob Saget, the actor best known for his role as the father on “Full House,” died of head trauma, his family said Wednesday.

Saget, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 in his hotel room the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in Florida.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the Saget family in a statement. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

