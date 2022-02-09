Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman announces initiative to hold judges, magistrates accountable on criminal cases with lack of probable cause on Feb. 9, 2022.

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman held a press conference Wednesday to announce a new initiative the agency has implemented to hold judges and magistrates accountable on criminal cases where they concluded a lack of probable cause.

Harris County Deputies’ Organization, Houston Police Officer’s Union, and Crime Stoppers of Houston were also in attendance.

Herman said the issue has resulted in thousands of criminal cases being dismissed in Harris County.

As a result, Herman said the crime rate has gone up, public safety is compromised, and the safety of police officers in Harris County is in jeopardy.

Check back here for more updates.