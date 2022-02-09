Harris County Public Health announces new violence prevention programs

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health will be joined by Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Houston Health Department Wednesday to announce the launch of two new violent prevention programs.
The press conference is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m.
According to HCPH, the initiatives will include the hospital-based intervention and the Holistic Assistance Response Team (HART), an alternative to law enforcement for non-emergency calls related to various social needs.