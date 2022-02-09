Harris County Public Health announces new violence prevention programs

FILE - In this June 25, 2020 file photo, contact tracers work at Harris County Public Health contact tracing facility in Houston. Health investigators across the U.S. are finding it nearly impossible to keep up with the deluge of new COVID-19 infections and carry out contact tracing efforts that were once seen as a pillar in the nations pandemic response.States are hiring new staff and seeking out volunteers to bolster the ranks of contact tracers that have been completely overwhelmed by surging coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)