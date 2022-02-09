65º

LIVE

Local News

Harris County Public Health announces new violence prevention programs

Tags: Harris County Public Health, Judge Hidalgo
FILE - In this June 25, 2020 file photo, contact tracers work at Harris County Public Health contact tracing facility in Houston. Health investigators across the U.S. are finding it nearly impossible to keep up with the deluge of new COVID-19 infections and carry out contact tracing efforts that were once seen as a pillar in the nations pandemic response.States are hiring new staff and seeking out volunteers to bolster the ranks of contact tracers that have been completely overwhelmed by surging coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health will be joined by Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Houston Health Department Wednesday to announce the launch of two new violent prevention programs.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m.

According to HCPH, the initiatives will include the hospital-based intervention and the Holistic Assistance Response Team (HART), an alternative to law enforcement for non-emergency calls related to various social needs.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.