Deadly shooting near Townewest Elementary in Fort Bend ISD prompts campus lock out, FBCSO says

FORT BEND COUNTY – Townewest Elementary School has been placed on a precautionary lock-out after deputies said a body was found near the Fort Bend ISD campus.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting near the school and found a Hispanic man shot to death in a truck.

The elementary school was placed on a lock-out as a matter of precaution due to the proximity of the shooting. FBISD officials said that all of the doors of the campus are locked and no one can enter, but students are free to move around inside the school.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

