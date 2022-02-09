Catalytic converters stolen from several vehicles at Pearland High School

Pearland High School is seen in this Nov. 24, 2015, image.

PEARLAND, Texas – Thieves targeted several vehicles parked outside Pearland High School for their catalytic converters, according the Pearland Independent School District.

Documents show that the converters were stolen from four vehicles - three Toyotas and a Honda - on Feb. 1.

The principal of the school sent a letter to parents and guardians stating that the school will take extra measures to protect vehicles in their parking lots, such as increasing security and adjusting patrol routes. The Pearland Police Department will also assist the school in drive-by monitoring.

“Please talk to your child about being mindful of their surroundings and if they see something suspicious, notify the front office immediately,” the statement read.