WANTED: San Antonio gang member, Houston child sex assault fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Paul Matthew Berry III, of Houston, and Ruben Alvarado Castro, of San Antonio, are being sought.

Paul Matthew Berry III, 56, of Houston, has been wanted since June 2021 when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In July 2021, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault of a child.

In 1988, Berry was convicted of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually after an incident with a 25-year-old woman. He was sentenced to 60 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2008, Berry was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 20 years in a TDCJ prison. He was paroled in May 2019.

Berry is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds, according to authorities.

Ruben Alvarado Castro, 40, of San Antonio, is allegedly affiliated with the Texas Mexican Mafia gang. Authorities said he has been wanted since May 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. Later that month, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. In September 2021, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for a probation violation.

In 2008, Castro was convicted of possession of a firearm after domestic abuse. He was sentenced in federal court to 80 months in prison with 36 months of supervised release, however, his supervised release was revoked multiple times. Castro was released from prison in 2017. In 2019, he was sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Castro was also given six years of probation for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years of probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Castro is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, neck, back, abdomen and both arms and hands. In addition to San Antonio, authorities said he also has ties to Kansas.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 each for information leading to the arrest of these two men.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.