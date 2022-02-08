Texas settles another opioid lawsuit, wins $225 million against Teva

TEXAS – The state of Texas has reached a $225 million opioid settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, according to Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The lawsuit was for Texans who were impacted by the improper marketing of opioids manufactured by pharmaceutical companies, which has been linked to several thousand deaths every year, according to a release.

“This agreement is not only another win for Texas, but a major step in the right direction to help people overcome opioid addiction,” Paxton said. “Pharmaceutical companies must be held accountable for their role in this devastating epidemic. These resources will be used to fund recovery initiatives that will help countless Texans.”

Ad

Teva will also provide $75 million worth of Narcan, which is used to save lives during an opioid overdose, as part of the settlement.

This lawsuit is the state’s fourth opioid settlement. Paxton said he has secured over $618 million Teva, Endo, Johnson & Johnson, and McKinsey

This is the fourth statewide opioid settlement Attorney General Paxton has finalized for Texas. With the addition of this settlement, General Paxton has secured over $618 million from Teva, Endo, Johnson & Johnson, and McKinsey.