Over 6,000 Memorial Hermann patients’ information leaked in contractor’s data breach, vendor says

HOUSTON – Personal information for several Memorial Hermann patients was leaked after a contracted vender had a security breach, according to the health care system.

Advent Health Partners, a contracted vendor with Memorial Hermann Health System, announced Tuesday it experienced a security incident that resulted in the breach of protected health information for approximately 6,260 Memorial Hermann patients.

In a statement, Memorial Hermann said in September 2021, Advent Health Partners became aware of suspicious activity on employee email accounts involving data provided by Memorial Hermann. Advent Health Partners said they immediately launched an investigation into the incident. While the investigation is ongoing, Advent Health Partners determined that certain files were potentially accessed by an unauthorized third party, including the following types of information: first names, last names, dates of birth, social security numbers, driver’s licenses numbers, financial information, health insurance information and treatment information.

“It’s important to note that, to date, there is no indication that anyone’s information has been subject to actual or attempted misuse in relation to this incident,” a representative with Memorial Hermann said.

Advent Health Partners is taking actions to assist patients who may have been impacted, including providing those individuals free access to a credit monitoring service. Patients who may have been impacted by the incident should receive a letter in the mail in the following week, Memorial Hermann said.

For more information, go to the Memorial Hermann website or call 1-800-621-4249.