League City asks residents to voluntarily conserve water due to leak in main water line

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Residents are being asked to voluntarily conserve their water Tuesday due to a leak in League City’s main water line.
Contractors inspected the 42-inch water line to determine how severe the leak was and how to repair it.
The leak is located on the main water supply line between the city’s Highway 3 pump station and Walter Hall Park, according to city officials. The damaged line supplies about 70% of League City’s surface water supply.
In the meantime, customers are asked to limit their water such as sprinklers, landscape watering and outside car washing.
