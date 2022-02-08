Executive director of Texas Department of Motor Vehicles resigns amid ‘challenges and difficulties’

AUSTIN – Whitney Brewster, Executive Director of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV), announced Monday her resignation from the agency amid “challenges and difficulties.”

Brewster did not specify the exact reason for her departure, but noted in an internal staff email that it was time for new leadership.

KPRC 2 Investigates has highlighted some of the difficulties the DMV has been facing, primarily with our states’ paper license plate epidemic. In a recent report, we explained how Texas’ lax Department of Motor Vehicles licensing system is giving criminals a key to the temporary license plate portal, letting them print and sell millions of tags.

Ad

It’s a problem the DMV has known about since 2017. So we asked, what was taking the agency so long to fix the problem?

RELATED: KPRC 2 Investigates: Influx of temporary paper tags tied to crime, frustrating police

Now with Brewster stepping down, Deputy Executive Director Shelly Mellott will be in charge.

Mellott will serve as the Acting Interim Executive Director until the TxDMV Board is able to deliberate on a permanent replacement.

RELATED: WEB EXTRA: Interview with DMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster

Brewster released a statement to TxDMV staff that read, in part:

Ad

“A decade ago, I returned to Texas to lead this amazing organization full of talented and dedicated public servants. I accepted a position with this still new state agency understanding that there would be challenges and difficulties ahead in providing consistent, responsive services to more than 25 million Texans. In the years since, I have been constantly astounded and profoundly proud of the work you have all accomplished on behalf of the citizens and businesses of this great state.

RELATED: KPRC 2 Investigates: Who is keeping track of paper tags on vehicles?

“Unfortunately, challenges and difficulties still face the state and our organization. I understand the frustrations of our stakeholders to the problems and evolving situations we are working daily to resolve. Often the hardest thing to do as a public servant leader is to step back and accept that you have done everything you can, and that it might be time to allow new leadership to take the reins and continue moving the agency successfully into the future.

Ad

“The hardest part of this transition is saying goodbye to all of you, knowing I will no longer be standing with you in the trenches and working daily towards a better Texas. I have confidence and take great comfort knowing that you will remain steadfast in our goal to provide exemplary and innovative customer service in our ever growing and changing state because you genuinely believe in what we do. One of the things that COVID-19 has made clear is how important it is to take care of each other and ourselves. You will never be far from my thoughts, and I will always remain in your corner rooting for your success.”

The transition is effective immediately.

RELATED: KPRC 2 Investigates: Texas’ temporary paper license plate influx persists