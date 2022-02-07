Watch live: Hidalgo, Garcia propose increased funding to fight violent crime, improve jails, criminal justice system

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioner Adrian Garcia are holding a news conference Monday to discuss the county administrator’s budget proposal for the short Fiscal Year 2022 and the upcoming full Fiscal Year 2023.

The county administrator’s budget for FY23 includes nearly $1.4 billion for justice and safety programs without requiring a tax rate increase. This includes funding for increased staffing, healthcare and technology at the jail, additional investigators, prosecutors and patrol officers focused on violent crime, and new investments in reducing disparities within the criminal justice system.

Over the past several years, Harris County Commissioners Court has steadily increased the budgets for every law enforcement agency in the county, including Constables and the District Attorney. This includes millions of dollars to support law enforcement as they focus on the most violent crimes by approving additional overtime funding for detectives in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes, Adult Special Crimes, and Child Abuse Units. The county has improved information sharing, expedited investigations, and targeted investigations focusing on repeat offenders and organized criminal activity in known hotspots. Additionally, unused public safety funds have been identified and reinvested to address recent increases in gun-related violent crime.

