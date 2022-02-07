3 teens shot at in W. Houston; 15-year-old driver suffered graze to the head, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police say a vehicle full of teens was shot at in west Houston, injuring one.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened when a dark gray sedan opened fire on the teen’s vehicle in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane just before 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials said the gunman shot at the vehicle three times before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Authorities said one of the teens, the 15-year-old driver, suffered from a graze wound to the side of his head.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance but is expected to survive.

The other two teens inside that vehicle were unharmed.

It is unclear what caused the shooting.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.