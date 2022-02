HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left one person dead in north Harris County Monday.

It happened near 899 FM 1960 Rd. West

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck multiple times and confirmed dead at the scene.

Gonzalez said the vehicle that struck the victim fled the scene.

Drivers are urged to find another route as lanes will be shut down temporarily due to further investigation.