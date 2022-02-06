Alcohol sales to return to Southwest flights after nearly two years

DALLAS – Southwest Airlines will resume alcohol sales on most of its flights this month after nearly two years, a pause it extended last spring because of a surge in disruptive passengers.
The move further heightened tension between the airline and its 16,000-member flight attendants’ union, which called the resumption of alcohol sales “unsafe and irresponsible.”
The Dallas-based airline originally paused alcohol and other services in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Last week, the airline’s COO said the carrier would likely bring alcohol sales back late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter.
