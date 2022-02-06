42º

58-year-old volunteer killed after falling 60 feet off historic ship in Galveston, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

GALVESTON – A woman was pronounced dead after officials say she fell about 60 feet off the top of a ship in Galveston.

The incident happened right after 12 p.m. Saturday at Pier 21.

According to Port of Galveston Police Chief Kenneth Brown, the woman, who was a volunteer at the site, was wearing a safety harness when she fell off the masts on the historic Tall Ship, The Elissa.

Brown says the 58-year-old’s death was a “horrible accident.”

“It’s an accident,” Brown said. “There’s no foul play. [Just] a tragic accident.”

The victim has yet to be identified, but officials said she was from the Clear Lake area.

