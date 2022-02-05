49º

VIDEO: HPD releases surveillance of vehicle believed to be connected to deadly shooting in NW Houston neighborhood

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

VIDEO: Man shot to death in northwest Houston; HPD releases surveillance of suspects car (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A man has died after he was shot multiple times in a northwest Houston neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of Chamboard Lane around 6:45 a.m. in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the man who had been gunned down. He was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Medical officials pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim has yet to be identified.

Investigators said it is unclear what caused the shooting.

On Saturday afternoon, HPD released video captured by a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera of what they believe is a vehicle connected to the crime.

The vehicle was described only as a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

