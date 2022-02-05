42º

Local News

Man throwing ‘random objects’ from Chase Tower in stand-off with officers, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Downtown Houston, SWAT, Chase Tower, Crime, Houston Police
HPD officers blocked multiple streets near the Chase Tower in Downtown Saturday morning as they engage in a standoff with a man who they say threw random objects from the 24th floor (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man threw objects from a broken window up on the 24th floor of downtown Houston’s JPMorgan Chase Tower in a stand-off with police, HPD said.

Houston Police SWAT officers were called to the 600 block of Travis Street in downtown Houston, according to a tweet from HPD.

It was unknown how the man gained access to the building.

Multiple streets surrounding the tower are blocked off.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

UH-Downtown grad, coffee addict, cat mom of 2, owner of too many fish tanks

email