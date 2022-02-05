Man throwing ‘random objects’ from Chase Tower in stand-off with officers, police say

HPD officers blocked multiple streets near the Chase Tower in Downtown Saturday morning as they engage in a standoff with a man who they say threw random objects from the 24th floor

Houston Police SWAT officers were called to the 600 block of Travis Street in downtown Houston, according to a tweet from HPD.

It was unknown how the man gained access to the building.

Multiple streets surrounding the tower are blocked off.

No injuries were reported.

We’ve seen a number of items thrown out of the window. I believe I saw a phone book or something paperback falling @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/nGW4MSJTAL — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) February 5, 2022

