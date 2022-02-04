VIDEO: Man robs northwest Houston smoke shop at gunpoint, zip-ties female employee

A photo from surveillance video of a man who robbed a smoke shop in northwest Houston.

HOUSTON – An armed man was caught on surveillance video robbing a northwest Houston smoke shop on Jan. 5.

The robbery was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of the Northwest Freeway.

Houston police said the man walked into the smoke shop and, at first, pretended to be a customer, asking about herbs. The man then walked behind the counter, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register. The man then walked the female employee to the back office, zip-tied her and then took the money from the cash registers.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a Jeep.

Crime Stoppers of Houston may up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Watch what happened in the surveillance video released by Houston police below: