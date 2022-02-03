Man charged with murder after man found dead in northwest Houston home

HOUSTON – A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after another man was found dead with blunt trauma to the head in northwest Houston last Tuesday, Houston police said.

Franklin Quintanilla-Duran is accused in the death of Erasto Ventura, 65.

Ventura was found at 725 Allston Street about 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 25. Houston police officers responded that day to a report of a male found lying on the floor of his home on Allston.

Ventura had apparently suffered apparent blunt force trauma to the head, according to Houston police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation identified Quintanilla-Duran as the suspect, police said. On Monday, Quintanilla-Duran was arrested without incident.