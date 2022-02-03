35º

Empty shelves: This is what KPRC 2 viewers said they’ve missed the most at stores

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Empty shelves seen in the Houston area in early 2022. (Dawn Campbell, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The pandemic has caused shortages on a number of products. With the omicron variant still surging in our nation, many workers are calling in sick, creating a slimmer workforce and impacting different areas of the supply chain, as KPRC 2 has reported.

Many shoppers are growing irritated with the situation.

This is what people told KPRC they’re missing most at stores. Responses have been edited for clarity.

Nancy Schaaf Rosiu: “Ha. Lots of things. It’s different items every time I go to the store. The list is endless.”

Jenna Canik: “Spaghettios for my kids. They have them now after like a month, but the packaging has changed A LOT.”

Toni Long: “Funyons! I’ll see it on the shelf one day, and then nothing for the next several weeks.”

Vanessa Van Adrichem Loafman: “Canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls, Fritos, chips in general have been low.”

Karyn Cloyd: “Kitten canned food.”

Belinda R Bonilla: “Ritz Bitz cheese crackers. My granddaughter’s favorite snack.”

Kendra Dillard: “No, but where are all the Fritos and cat food? Random??”

Rebekka Roth: “Toaster Strudels and Silk Almond sweet and creamy creamer.”

Denise Lindsey-Hayman: “Having a hard time finding products that aren’t over priced.”

Sarah Schroeder Disbro: “Statewide shortage of Fritos -- small and large and have not been able to find Crispex cereal in months. Shortages of wing drumettes and soon Velveeta for Super Bowl and dry spaghetti and elbow macaroni-end up with off brands or store brands-Ugg and now frozen french fries.”

JC Chess: “Only thing I’ve noticed is the increasing prices. Live alone and my weekly food bills has increased to almost $100 a week. It used to be around $80.”

Trinka Martin: “Box of 10 waffles. I don’t need the box of 60 waffles.”

Amy Schomer Halliwell: “Armour Lunchables...non-pizza ones and guinea pig bedding at Walmart.”

Mindy Pow-Rod: “Pepperoni and crackers Lunchables.”

Amber O’Hare: “Pasta, Fritos, canned biscuits, enchilada sauce, Gatorade, sometimes hamburger meat and chicken, some produce, traditional wings, Lunchables.......”

Kevin Johnny: “Found everything I’ve needed..so far...It was worse last year when people were hoarding.”

Mandi M Graham: “Noodles, Fritos, Lunchables, Mexican Cokes.”

Daniel Davenport: “Every week it’s always something different. Today was saltine crackers and spaghetti noodles and sauce.”

Stacy Cox Brady: “Canned biscuits and Barq’s root beer.”

Whitney Hosford Gaston: “Dog food and human decency.”

What have you been missing at the store? Let us know in the comments. We’d love to hear more about your experiences.

