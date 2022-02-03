Empty shelves: This is what KPRC 2 viewers said they’ve missed the most at stores

Empty shelves seen in the Houston area in early 2022.

HOUSTON – The pandemic has caused shortages on a number of products. With the omicron variant still surging in our nation, many workers are calling in sick, creating a slimmer workforce and impacting different areas of the supply chain, as KPRC 2 has reported.

Many shoppers are growing irritated with the situation.

This is what people told KPRC they’re missing most at stores. Responses have been edited for clarity.

Nancy Schaaf Rosiu: “Ha. Lots of things. It’s different items every time I go to the store. The list is endless.”

Jenna Canik: “Spaghettios for my kids. They have them now after like a month, but the packaging has changed A LOT.”

Toni Long: “Funyons! I’ll see it on the shelf one day, and then nothing for the next several weeks.”

Vanessa Van Adrichem Loafman: “Canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls, Fritos, chips in general have been low.”

Karyn Cloyd: “Kitten canned food.”

Belinda R Bonilla: “Ritz Bitz cheese crackers. My granddaughter’s favorite snack.”

Kendra Dillard: “No, but where are all the Fritos and cat food? Random??”

Rebekka Roth: “Toaster Strudels and Silk Almond sweet and creamy creamer.”

Denise Lindsey-Hayman: “Having a hard time finding products that aren’t over priced.”

Sarah Schroeder Disbro: “Statewide shortage of Fritos -- small and large and have not been able to find Crispex cereal in months. Shortages of wing drumettes and soon Velveeta for Super Bowl and dry spaghetti and elbow macaroni-end up with off brands or store brands-Ugg and now frozen french fries.”

JC Chess: “Only thing I’ve noticed is the increasing prices. Live alone and my weekly food bills has increased to almost $100 a week. It used to be around $80.”

Trinka Martin: “Box of 10 waffles. I don’t need the box of 60 waffles.”

Amy Schomer Halliwell: “Armour Lunchables...non-pizza ones and guinea pig bedding at Walmart.”

Mindy Pow-Rod: “Pepperoni and crackers Lunchables.”

Amber O’Hare: “Pasta, Fritos, canned biscuits, enchilada sauce, Gatorade, sometimes hamburger meat and chicken, some produce, traditional wings, Lunchables.......”

Kevin Johnny: “Found everything I’ve needed..so far...It was worse last year when people were hoarding.”

Mandi M Graham: “Noodles, Fritos, Lunchables, Mexican Cokes.”

Daniel Davenport: “Every week it’s always something different. Today was saltine crackers and spaghetti noodles and sauce.”

Stacy Cox Brady: “Canned biscuits and Barq’s root beer.”

Whitney Hosford Gaston: “Dog food and human decency.”

What have you been missing at the store? Let us know in the comments. We’d love to hear more about your experiences.