Star of Hope Mission passing out coats, blankets to homeless community ahead of cold weather

The Star of Hope provided blankets and other necessities for the homeless community to survive the cold.

HOUSTON – This month’s “KPRC2 Community” spotlight is on the Star of Hope.

Just ahead of the colder weather heading our way, the Star of Hope held an outreach event Wednesday morning.

Their mission is to make sure those who are homeless have what they need to stay warm.

“We are called to love others, love each other, and that’s what we do,” said Ray Walker, an outreach case manager at Star of Hope.

With a winter weather advisory now in effect for several counties, organizers for the event loaded up their “Love in Action” van and hit the streets to help the homeless community.

“It’s not just a day, it could be for two, three, four or five days; so we are reaching out to them and giving them blankets, and we are giving them coats and hope, and letting them know that we are there for them,” said Scott Arthur, Public Relations Director at Star of Hope.

At the first stop, workers turned the van into a closet and started passing out items. One gentleman said he was thankful for his jacket and blanket.

Another man said the coat is a big blessing.

“Aww, it feels good. When the cold comes in next week, I sure will need it to keep me warm,” the man said.

Coats and blankets are much needed, but the Star of Hope is also in need of food.

“Sometimes that is one of our biggest needs. We make Hope bags that have some hygiene in them, some snacks, socks, and a washrag,” Walker said.

The Star of Hope Men’s shelter is already at capacity, and Public Relations Director Scott Arthur said they’ve already given out 200 blankets and 100 coats.

“There are a lot of guys out there that think they can get a cheap bottle of wine and have a drink and wake up the next morning and they’re not cold. But the problem is, they don’t wake up the next morning,” he said.

Star of Hope is still in need of jackets, blankets, scarves, socks, and toiletry items.

Donations can be dropped off at the Star of Hope’s Cornerstone Community location at 2575 Reed Road at Hwy 288. Drop off hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Financial donations are accepted at sohmission.org.