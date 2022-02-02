‘I’m having nightmares’: Man says Uber driver ran over his leg for being at wrong location

HOUSTON – A man is speaking out after he said he was attacked by an Uber driver in northwest Harris County.

“I truly, 100%, believe that this lady wanted to kill me,” said the victim who did not want to be identified.

The victim said he was helping a friend drop a car off near West Road when he called an Uber through the app.

Moments later, he said the driver called him.

“She said, ‘This is your Uber driver, where are you?’ I said, ‘Ok, look to your left.’ And I started waving her down and she immediately went off,” said the victim.

The victim said the driver started yelling and cursing at him for being at a different location.

“(She) was still on the phone, constantly cursing. I was in complete shock,” the man said.

At that moment, he said he wanted to cancel the ride.

“She goes, ‘Ok, well watch me run your “whatever” over,’” he explained.

He said everything happened so fast.

“She backs up and comes at me flying and I’m like... wow, this is real,” said the victim.

He said the driver attempted to hit him a second time and missed.

“I thought to myself, if she pins me against this fence, I’m going to die,” said the victim.

Somehow, he got out of the way, but he said she ran over his left leg. He suffered fractures to his ankle, scrapes and bruises.

“I’m literally not sleeping at night. I’m having nightmares,” added the victim.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the license plate from the Uber app did not match their vehicle description.

The victim and his attorney just want answers.

“When that license plate number is false or is not registered to the person picking me up, that is where the ball is dropped,” added the victim.

A representative from Uber told KPRC 2 over the phone that every trip is tracked through GPS. Uber has a team of agents that investigates all incidents and will take appropriate action.

“If ever you order Uber, make sure the person driving is the person’s name on the app. Ask to look at their ID and confirm the license plate matches,” said Husein Hadi, of the Hadi Law Firm who represents the victim.

Investigators said they are still searching for the driver who did this. If you have any information, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.