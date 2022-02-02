Dessert Gallery honors prominent Houstonians with Black History Month cookies

The cookies are in honor of Black Houstonians and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity

HOUSTON – A Houston dessert shop is celebrating Black History Month with a sweet gesture.

Dessert Gallery Bakery and Cafe is honoring Black Houstonians that have made an impact on the city and the world with hand-decorated sugar cookies.

This Black History Month, U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee is being honored with a gavel-shaped cookie, news anchor Deborah Duncan with a tv cookie, Olympian Simone Biles with a medal, and a cross-shaped cookie for Rev. Bill Lawson.

The shop also has a variety of cookies with printed Black History Month phrases.

“I think it’s cool, especially for myself knowing that representation matters and that the Dessert Gallery is representing the community as a whole, not just for Black History Month, but for others as well,” said Mark Soares, the store manager.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the cookies will be donated to the Ensemble Theatre to help foster artistic expression.