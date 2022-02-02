230 pounds of marijuana seized near South Padre Island, Coast Guards say

More than 200 pounds of marijuana was seized Monday near South Padre Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – More than 200 pounds of marijuana was seized Monday near South Padre Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

At 1 a.m., three people were allegedly seen with bales on their backs attempting to cross the Brownsville Ship Channel on a raft.

When the Coast Guard crew stopped the raft, they seized 230 pounds of marijuana and took the men back the Station South Padre Island, authorities said. They were then transferred to Homeland Security Investigations and the contraband was sent to South Padre Island Police Department for processing.

“Drug trafficking is a major problem we face along Texas’ southern border,” said Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Ippolito, officer-in-charge of Station South Padre Island. “With the assistance of our partner agencies, we remain ever-vigilant and committed to combating the drug trade and protecting our nation’s borders.”